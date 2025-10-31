Live
- 121 farm workers rescued
- Man gets 20 yr jail term for raping minor
- Kanakadasa Jayanti to be celebrated as state fest on Dec 8
- Pushpayagam performed at Tirumala
- ECI to rule on Azharuddin cabinet induction and CM's promises
- BRS gripes about Naveen Yadav’s strong-arm ‘tactics’ against cadre
- Nadendla vows to procure every grain of paddy
- FGG launches voter awareness drive ahead of Jubilee Hills by-poll
- Resolving public issues is the govt’s primary goal: Minister
- KTR to hit campaign trail in JH with roadshows from today
India gets 6-mth waiver for US sanctions on Chabahar port
New Delhi: The US has granted India six months’ waiver from American sanctions on the Chabahar port project, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...
New Delhi: The US has granted India six months’ waiver from American sanctions on the Chabahar port project, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that India’s talks with the US for a trade deal are continuing. At a media briefing, he said India is studying the implications of the recent US sanctions on Russian oil companies. “We are studying the implications of the recent US sanctions on Russian oil companies.
Our decisions naturally take into account the evolving dynamics of the global market,” he said. “Our position on the larger question of energy sourcing is well known. In this endeavour, we are guided by the imperative to secure affordable energy from diverse sources to meet the energy security needs of our 1.4 billion people,” Jaiswal added.