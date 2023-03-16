India invites Pakistan's Defence Minister for SCO meet

New Delhi: India has sent an invitation to Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and National Security Adviser (NSA) to attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to be held in New Delhi in April.

According to reports, Khawaja Asif has accepted the Indian government's invitation. With India currently holding the presidency of the SCO, it is set to host a series of meetings.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation comprises China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India has also sent invitations to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting that will be held in May.