India Issues Advisory As Nepal Protests Over Social Media Ban Turn Deadly

India on Tuesday expressed strong concern over the worsening crisis in Nepal, where protests triggered by a now-lifted social media ban have spiraled into deadly unrest. At least 19 people were killed and more than 300 injured after security forces clashed with demonstrators, many of them students demanding the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was “deeply saddened” by the loss of young lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families while wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. Stressing India’s role as a close neighbor and friend, the MEA urged all sides in Nepal to show restraint and resolve their differences through peaceful dialogue.

The Indian government also took note of the indefinite curfew reimposed in Kathmandu and nearby cities, advising Indian nationals to exercise caution and strictly follow local directives.

The protests erupted after the Oli government imposed a ban on social media last week, fueling accusations of authoritarianism and corruption. Though the ban has since been revoked and Oli has promised compensation, medical care for the injured, and an inquiry into the crackdown, public anger continues to mount. Families of missing protesters and students remain at the forefront of demonstrations, vowing not to relent until the prime minister steps down.