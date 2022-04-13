India logs 1,088 fresh Covid cases, 26 deaths in 24 hrs

India reported 1,088 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, against previous day's 796 cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning.

In the same period, as many as 26 Covid-related deaths occurred across the country, taking the total fatalities to 5,21,736.

The active caseload has declined to 10,870. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 1,081 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,05,410. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,29,323 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.49 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.24 per cent, However, the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.25 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.07 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m this morning. This has been achieved through 2,25,81,738 sessions. Over 2.32 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

More than 19.88 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry.