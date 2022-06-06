India logs 4,518 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths in 24 hrs

India saw a marginal uptick in Covid-19 cases with 4,518 infections being reported in last 24 hours, against previous day's 4,270 count, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

In the same period, nine Covid-related fatalities were registered taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,701.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 25,782, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,779 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,30,852. Now, the recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, the country's Daily Positivity rate has risen to 1.62 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently is being pegged at 0.91 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,78,059 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.29 crore.

As of Monday morning, the total vaccination coverage exceeded 194.12 crore, achieved via 2,47,70,416 sessions.

Over 3.44 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of the jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.