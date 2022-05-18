India looks lot like Sri Lanka: Rahul

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government over rising inflation and unemployment and said India looks a "lot like Sri Lanka" and the Centre should not distract people.

The Congress has been accusing the government of distracting people with other issues to hide its failures and issues of price rise and unemployment. "Distracting people won't change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka," Gandhi said on Twitter.

He shared graphs of unemployment, petrol price and communal violence showing similar images of India and Sri Lanka citing various sources including armed conflict location and event data project, Lok Sabha unstarred question, CMIE, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell and Central Bank of Sri Lanka. The Congress has been attacking the government over the issue of price and inflation and rising unemployment and have said that the situation in India is going the Sri Lanka way, where the prime minister had to resign in view of the deteriorating situation. PTI SKC

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Centre over rising prices, alleging that not a single policy of the BJP government is aimed at enhancing the income of the middle class and the poor. "The middle class people and the poor are afraid that they may have to take a loan for their daily expenses," she said.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over the issue of inflation, saying it is "looting" people's income. The wholesale price-based inflation soared to a record high of 15.08 per cent in April mainly on account of spiralling prices of food, fuel and other commodities. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) at 15.08 per cent is the highest in the new series. The WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the 13th consecutive month since April last year. The Congress party and its leaders have been attacking the government over the issue of rising prices and unemployment.