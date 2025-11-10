India makes significant strides to address mental health issues

Mental health remains a pressing global challenge and while India has made significant strides through initiatives like Tele MANAS and the National Mental Health Programme, building a mentally healthier society requires strengthening awareness, expanding workforce training and investing in digital solutions, according to government data.

About 10.6 per cent of Indian adults -- roughly 11 out of every 100 adults -- were living with a diagnosable mental health disorder, according to a 2015-16 National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

According to a NIMHANS study from 2019, mental health disorders are more prevalent among women (20 per cent) than men (10 per cent). Women in India are found to be particularly more prone to conditions like depression, anxiety, and somatic complaints compared to their male counterparts.

Suicide rates in India are on the rise. According to the 2023 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report ‘Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India’, 171,418 suicides were reported in the country in 2023 and the NCRB report revealed a significant gender disparity in suicides: males accounted for 72.8 per cent of all suicides, while females accounted for 27.2 per cent.

Recognising mental healthcare as a vital component of overall well-being, India has taken a major step toward universal health coverage by integrating mental health services into primary care through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs under the Ayushman Bharat initiative.

Under the Ayushman Bharat initiative, over 1.75 lakh Sub Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have been upgraded into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, where mental health services are now an integral part of Comprehensive Primary Health Care.

This integration ensures accessible and inclusive mental health support at the grassroots level.

Through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, mental health conditions are covered under a Rs 5 lakh per family annual insurance, with over 1.35 lakh admissions worth Rs 120.19 crore authorised between FY 2021-22 to FY 2023-24.

During the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched a 24/7 national helpline (080-4611 0007) to provide psychosocial support and counselling for individuals affected by stress, anxiety, and other mental health challenges.