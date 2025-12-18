India-Oman CEPA will shape bilateral ties for decades to come: PM Modi

Muscat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Oman represents a "blueprint of our shared future" and would shape the bilateral relations of the two countries in the decades ahead.

Addressing the India-Oman Business Summit here, PM Modi said: "Today, we are making a historic decision whose echo will be heard for decades to come. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will fill us with new trust and new energy in the 21st century. This is a blueprint of our shared future. This will boost our trade, give a new confidence to investment and open new doors to opportunities in every sector."

He urged the business leaders of the two countries to use the momentum from the summit to deepen trade and investment relations.

"Our people know each other well. We have generations of trust in our business relations, and we understand each other’s markets very well," the Prime Minister observed.

"The Summit today will give the India-Oman partnership a new direction, new speed, and help it reach new heights. In this, all of you play a big role," he added.

PM Modi told the business leaders that they were the successors of the India–Oman trade heritage, which has had a prosperous history of centuries.

"Since the dawn of civilisation, our ancestors have been doing maritime trade with each other," he said.

“The Arabian Sea between Mandvi and Muscat has become a strong bridge. Today, we can say confidently that the waves of the sea can transform, seasons change, but India-Oman friendship gets stronger every season and touches new heights with every wave," he stressed.

PM Modi highlighted that the India-Oman relationship rests on trust and longevity. "Our relation is built on the foundation of trust, moved ahead on the strength of friendship and with time it further deepened. Today, our diplomatic relations have been in place for 70 years," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that India’s rise would benefit its partners. "India’s nature has always been progressive and self-driven. Whenever India grows, it helps its friends grow as well," he said.

"Today, India is progressing towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. This is beneficial for the entire world. However, it is even more beneficial for Oman because, in addition to being close friends, we are also maritime neighbours," he added.

In a social media post, PM Modi termed Oman a land of enduring friendship and deep historical connections with India. He said this visit offers an opportunity to explore new avenues of collaboration and add fresh momentum to the partnership between the two countries.