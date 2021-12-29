India Opens The World's Highest Motorable Road In The Midst Of The Ladakh Standoff

Rajnath Singh, India's defence minister, inaugurated vital infrastructural systems in the country's border homes on Tuesday, bolstering the country's strategic capabilities. In the midst of a border disagreement with China, the induction was held nearly in Delhi. The Border Highways Organisation (BRO) developed 24 islands and three roads in four countries and two union homes, which were inaugurated by Rajnath Singh.



While Jammu and Kashmir has nine islands, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh each has five, Uttarakhand has three, while Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh each have one. Two of the three roads are in Ladakh, while the third is in West Bengal. The Chisumle-Demchok road at Umling La Pass, that was built at an elevation of almost 19,000 feet in Ladakh, was indeed a distinction.

The Chisumle-Demchok road is the world's loftiest motorable road, as per Guinness World Records. The 52-kilometer black-top road connects colorful crucial municipalities in Eastern Ladakh's Chumar area. It's strategically deposited in the eastern section, as the townlets which will be linked by the road are extremely near to the India-China border. This road was erected as part of Project Himank.

This route, as per the authorities, is advanced in elevation than Mount Everest's base camps. The South Base Camp is located at bases in Nepal, whereas the North Base Camp is located at bases in Tibet. The road is mainly advanced than the Siachen Glacier's elevation of bases.

One of the most important stretches of road that has been made motorable is the 33-kilometer long Flag Hill-Dokla road. This will shorten the time it takes Indian troops to reach the Doklam plateau, where a 73-day standoff between Indian and Chinese armies occurred in 2017.

The road is double-laned and is at an elevation of 11,000 feet. It has class 70 bridges, that means it can support up to 70 tonnes of weight, making tank movement easier. This is an alternative route to the border territories in the tri-junction of India, Tibet, and Bhutan, wherein China has been vigorously building military infrastructure.