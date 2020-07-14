India reached 9 lakh mark Coronavirus positive cases

Corona Virus update, India: Coronavirus cases in India had reached the 9 lakh mark with a jump of 28,498 new Covid cases. The country's Coronavirus count now stands at 9,06,752. In the past 24 hours, India recorded over 28,000 new cases and 553 deaths. The total Coronavirus death toll now stands at 23,727.

India now has 3,11,565 active Coronavirus cases while 5,71,460 people have recovered from the disease among the total of 9.06 lakh cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said 1,20,92,503 samples have been tested so far for Coronavirus till July 13, of which 2,86,247 samples were tested on Monday.

India is now ranked below the United States and Brazil in the world charts tracking global Corona virus cases. With 9.06 lakh cases, India has half the number of cases in Brazil. The Jair Bolsonaro led nation has over 18 lakh Coronavirus cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus tracker. The United States continues to be the worst hit nation with 33.63 lakh Covid-19 cases. As US grapples with a fresh wave of Coronavirus cases, WHO has issued a warning saying the Coronavirus crisis is worsening.

In India, Maharashtra has recorded 2.60 lakh Coronavirus cases with more than 10,000 deaths. Tamil Nadu, which is the second state according to rankings in India has over 1.42 lakh Covid positive cases.