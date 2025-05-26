India Reaffirms Global Stand Against Terrorism in Slovenia

New Delhi/Ljubljana: An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by MP Kanimozhi and including Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta is currently visiting Slovenia to bolster India’s diplomatic stance against terrorism and expose Pakistan’s duplicity on the issue at global platforms.

After concluding its engagements in Russia, the delegation arrived in Ljubljana, where it held a series of high-level meetings with senior officials of the Slovenian government and Parliament. The Indian Ambassador to Slovenia, Amit Narang, received the delegation and briefed them on the growing strategic ties and mutual cooperation between India and Slovenia, particularly in matters of counter-terrorism.

In a significant meeting with H.E. Predrag Baković, Chair of the Foreign Policy Committee of Slovenia’s National Assembly, and Mirslav Gregorič, Head of the Slovenia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, the Indian MPs conveyed India’s policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism. They also expressed concerns about Pakistan’s continued support to terror networks, highlighting the need for unified global pressure against such actions.

The delegation later met with H.E. Vozko Volk, Secretary for National and International Security and National Coordinator at the Prime Minister’s Office, followed by discussions with Ms. Barbara Žvokelj, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

During these deliberations, Slovenia unequivocally condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack and extended its support to India’s strong and principled stance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in combating terrorism. Slovenian leaders expressed their willingness to strengthen bilateral cooperation and assured India of continued support in international forums.

The Indian delegation’s visit to Slovenia is seen as part of a broader diplomatic effort to rally international opinion and build solidarity against state-sponsored terrorism, especially in the context of recent attacks targeting Indian security personnel and civilians.