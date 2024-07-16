Live
India recognised as frontline nation in preventive healthcare: Dr. Jitendra Singh
New Delhi: India is recognised as a frontline nation in preventive healthcare, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, on Tuesday.
He was speaking at the launch of Asia’s first health research-related Pre-clinical Network Facility under the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) at the Regional Centre of Biotechnology under the aegis of the Translational Health Science & Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad.
The Genetically Defined Human Associated Microbial Culture Collection (Ge-HuMic) Facility aims to “serve as a repository” for delivering microbial cultures to research institutes, universities, and enterprises for research and development, said the Ministry of Science & Technology.
“The facility will function as a Nodal Resource Centre, facilitating national and international collaborations among academic institutions, hospitals, and industry,” it added.
It will also serve as a repository for genetically characterised pathogen-free animals (including cryopreserved embryos and sperm) for use by researchers across the country.
Meanwhile, the Minister applauded DBT’s steady progress despite the dearth of resources.
He highlighted the pivotal role played by the institute during the Covid pandemic and vaccine development which were granted emergency use authorisation in India.
As an endocrinologist himself, he highlighted the rise of lifestyle and metabolic diseases’ prevalence in the country.