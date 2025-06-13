India Records Over 7,000 Active COVID-19 Cases As Fresh Wave Continues In 2025

India's COVID-19 situation shows continued escalation as active cases reached 7,154 on Thursday morning, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country recorded three additional COVID-related fatalities since Thursday, with two deaths in Maharashtra and one in Madhya Pradesh, bringing the total death count for 2025 to 77.

Despite the rising infections, there has been encouraging progress in recoveries, with over 8,000 individuals successfully recovering from the infection throughout the current year.

Kerala maintains its position as the most affected state in the current wave, reporting 2,223 active cases on Thursday morning. The southern state continues to account for the largest share of India's COVID-19 burden in 2025.

Other states experiencing significant case loads include Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, and Maharashtra, according to the Centre's COVID-19 monitoring dashboard. While most states have registered slight increases in active cases, the distribution remains uneven across different regions of the country.

Health experts attribute the recent surge to emerging Omicron sub-variants, specifically JN.1, NB.1.8.1, LF.7, and XFC strains. These variants demonstrate enhanced transmissibility compared to previous iterations but generally present with milder symptoms in infected individuals.

The World Health Organization currently categorizes these strains as "Variants Under Monitoring," indicating they require careful observation but do not yet warrant classification as variants of concern. This designation reflects a cautious approach while acknowledging their increased spread potential.

Medical authorities note that SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, has evolved from an unpredictable emergency threat to a more predictable endemic pathogen. The virus now follows recurring seasonal patterns similar to influenza, representing a significant shift in how health systems approach COVID-19 management.

This transition suggests that while the virus remains present and active, its behavior has become more predictable, allowing for better preparation and response strategies. Healthcare systems are adapting their protocols to manage COVID-19 as part of routine respiratory illness surveillance rather than emergency pandemic response.

The current data reflects ongoing vigilance by health authorities as they monitor transmission patterns and adapt public health measures accordingly.