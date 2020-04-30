India registers record deaths in 24 hours; total toll 1,008

New Delhi: With 1,813 cases and highest 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country mounted to 31,787 on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said here. While 22,982 are active cases, 7,796 people have recovered, and 1,008 people succumbed to Covid-19. Maharashtra has inched close to 10,000 coronavirus cases with 597 new additions on Wednesday. The state, which has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in India, now has 9,915 coronavirus cases. , followed by Gujarat (3,774) and Delhi (3,314), according to the Ministry. Maharashtra has also recorded 400 deaths, the highest number of casualties among all the states. Other states that have crossed the 2,000-mark are Madhya Pradesh (2,561), Rajasthan (2,364), Tamil Nadu (2,058) and Uttar Pradesh (2,115).

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,332 cases and 31 deaths; Bihar, 383 cases and two deaths; Haryana, 310 cases and 3 deaths; Jammu and Kashmir, 565 cases and 8 deaths; Karnataka 532 cases and 20 deaths; and Kerala 486 cases and four deaths.

Punjab decided to extend the curfew by two more weeks after May 3 to arrest the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the step, adding that relaxation would be given from 7am-11am, and requested people to abide by the rules. Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl Dharavi on Wednesday reported 14 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 344.

Meanwhile, college sessions will begin in August for current students and September for new ones, the University Grants Commission said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, college sessions will begin in August for current students and September for new ones, the University Grants Commission said on Wednesday. Schools and colleges have been closed across the country since last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.