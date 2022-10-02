India reports 3,375 fresh Covid cases, 18 deaths

India has reported 3,375 fresh Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hrs, Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 5,28,673.

Active caseload presently stands at 37,444 cases, accounting for 0.08 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,206 patients took the cumulative tally to 4,40,28,370. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

India's daily positivity rate stands at 1.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country stands at 1.35 per cent.

A total of 2,64,127 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.56 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.75 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with first dose of Covid-19.

on Saturday, 3,805 Covid cases were registered in the country.