India, Russia sign multiple pacts across key sectors

New Delhi: Indiaand Russia have exchanged sixteen agreements in areas related to defence, trade, economy, healthcare, academics, culture and media. Addressing a joint press meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that India-Russia friendship will give the strength to face global challenges, and this very trust will enrich the shared future of both nations.

He stated that India and Russia have been standing shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism. He reiterated India’s unwavering belief that terrorism is a direct assault on the values of humanity and said global unity is the greatest strength against terrorism.

The Prime Minister stated that both sides are working towards the early conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union. Modi announced that India will soon be launching a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day Group Tourist Visa for Russian citizens. Modi said the Russian side has decided to adopt the Framework Agreement to join the International Big Cat Alliance.

Modi said that President Putin’s visit has come at a time when bilateral relations are reaching many historic milestones. He said that in the last ten years, the world has seen many ups and downs, and in the midst of all this, India-Russia ties have stood the test of time.

In a joint statement issued after the 23rd India Russia Annual Summit, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the field of combating challenges and threats such as terrorism, extremism transnational organized crime, money laundering, terrorist financing and illicit drug trafficking.

Both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to preventing and countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border movement of terrorists and terrorist financing networks and safe havens. Both leaders condemned the terrorist attack in strongest form in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir and in Russia at the Crocus City Hall. Both nations also called for concerted actions against all UN-listed terrorist groups and entities, including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh and their affiliates.

Later, briefing media in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin focused on the proposed Free Trade Agreement that is under discussion between India and the Eurasian Economic Union.

He said it was agreed between both sides that negotiation should be fast tracked for early conclusion with stipulated timelines.