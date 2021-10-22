India scripts history: PM Modi

New Delhi: India has scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone.

The prime minister hailed the vaccination milestone as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Modi tweeted, "India scripts history.

We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat."