  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

India scripts history: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates a medic at the vaccination centre of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi on Thursday
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates a medic at the vaccination centre of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi on Thursday

Highlights

India has scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone.

New Delhi: India has scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone.

The prime minister hailed the vaccination milestone as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Modi tweeted, "India scripts history.

We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X