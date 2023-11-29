India sets up high-level probe panel on security concerns raised by US

New Delhi: India has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to look into the security concerns raised by the US government, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday.

The Biden government had earlier said it had raised the issue of an alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is considered a terrorist by the Indian government, in the US.

"During the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others. We had also indicated that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on our national security interests as well, and relevant departments were already examining the issue,” Bagchi said in a statement.

“In this context, it is informed that on 18 November 2023, the Government of India constituted a high-level Enquiry Committee to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter. Government of India will take necessary follow-up action based on the finding of the Enquiry Committee," the MEA statement read.

In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were credible allegations that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination in that country of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the accusation as absurd, but Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat and India responded with the same measure.