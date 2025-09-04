India-Singapore ties rooted in shared values, guided by mutual interests: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the relationship between India and Singapore goes beyond diplomacy and is deeply rooted in shared values and a common vision for peace and prosperity.

Addressing the joint press meet with his Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong, PM Modi said, "I extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Wong on his first visit to India since assuming office. This visit is all the more special as this year we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our relations."

Calling Singapore an "important pillar" of India's Act East policy, he said that the two nations will continue to work together with ASEAN to advance their Joint Vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi recalled his visit to Singapore in 2024, during which the two nations elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and noted that the cooperation and dialogue between the two nations have gained speed and strength in the past year.

"Today, Singapore is our largest trade partner in the Southeast Asia region. There has been a large-scale investment from Singapore in India," he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the defence ties between the two nations are "continuously getting stronger", and hailed the people-to-people relations as "deep and vibrant."

"Today, we have prepared a detailed roadmap for the future of our partnership. Our cooperation will not be limited to traditional areas only. In keeping with the changing times, areas like advanced manufacturing, green shipping, skilling, civil, nuclear and urban water management will also become the focal point of our cooperation," he said.

Highlighting the strengthening bilateral ties, PM Modi said, "Our relations go far beyond diplomacy. This is a partnership with purpose, rooted in shared values, guided by mutual interests, and driven by a common vision for peace, progress and prosperity."

He called technology and innovation "strong pillars" of partnership between India and Singapore and announced that both nations have decided to enhance cooperation in AI, quantum and other digital technologies.

PM Modi said that UPI and PayNow are "successful examples" of digital connectivity between the two nations and also announced that 13 new Indian banks have joined them now.

He announced that India and Singapore have decided to review the Bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and Free Trade Agreement with ASEAN in a time-bound manner.

Both leaders also jointly inaugurated Phase II of the JN Port–PSA Mumbai Terminal (BMCT).

The Prime Minister also said that Singapore will help in setting up a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Chennai. He emphasised the role of Gujarat's GIFT city in connecting the stock markets of India and Singapore.

Stressing that states of both nations will be "important stakeholders" in bilateral relations, PM Modi recalled, "When President Tharman visited India in January, he visited Odisha. In the last year, the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Telangana, Assam and Andhra Pradesh have visited Singapore. GIFT City in Gujarat has become another new bridge to connect our stock markets."

He also mentioned that the Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership Agreement, signed last year, has given a "new direction" to research and development.

"The active participation of Singapore companies in the Semicon India Conference was a big thing in itself. Singapore will help in setting up a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Chennai. This centre will prepare skilled manpower in the field of advanced manufacturing," he said.