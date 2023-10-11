India stands firmly with Israel: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him and gave him an update on the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has killed over 1,600 people so far.

The Prime Minister said he assured Netanyahu that India stands firmly with Israel in "this difficult hour". He also underscored that India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms.

"I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Modi posted on X.

The message of support is significant because India has, historically, backed the Palestinian cause and has also been moving closer to Israel in recent years. The war has come at a time when India has been positioning itself to play a bigger role in the Middle East, and it will now have to navigate a difficult diplomatic situation.

While the US, UK, Germany, France and Italy have issued a joint statement expressing their "steadfast support" for Israel and unequivocally condemning Hamas, many countries in the Middle East have blamed Israel for the current situation.

The conversation between Modi and Netanyahu also comes in the backdrop of Palestine's envoy saying that India is a friend of both Israel and Palestine and must step in to help resolve the crisis.