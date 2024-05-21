  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

India stands with Iran: PM

India stands with Iran: PM
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed shock and sadness at the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and said his...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed shock and sadness at the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and said his contribution in strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Modi said on X. "His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," the prime minister said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X