- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Cong wave sweeping across the country: VH
- Questions galore on Mamata Didi’s prediction on INDIA bloc prospects
- TTD to release August quota of Arjitha Seva and Virtual seva tickets today
- Srikakulam: Criminal case booked against animal husbandry officials
- Visakhapatnam: Red zone declared within 2-km radius of strongrooms
- Take steps to curb water contamination in coming days: Seethakka
- Visakhapatnam: Chicken becomes costlier for common man
India stands with Iran: PM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed shock and sadness at the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and said his contribution in strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered.
"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Modi said on X. "His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," the prime minister said.
