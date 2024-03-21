India to lead world in AI: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India will lead the world in AI capabilities, and exhorted young entrepreneurs and startups to work on 'Indian solutions for global applications' to solve challenges faced by nations across the world.

Addressing the Startup Mahakumbh, Modi said the three missions on AI, semiconductors and quantum, launched by the government earlier, will generate jobs for youth and investment opportunities for global investors. "We are in a new era of AI technology, and world acknowledges that India will have an upper hand in AI. It is now our priority to ensure that we do not let go of this opportunity," he said.

AI offers limitless possibilities for young innovators and global investors. "The leadership of AI capabilities will and should remain in hands of India...I am confident that spirit of `Indian solutions for global applications' will be a force...solutions by Indian innovators will solve problems for many countries," Modi said. Modi recalled that in his address to the US Senate last year he had mentioned that India would continue to be a leader in AI. The prime minister also exuded confidence that his government will come out with a full budget after the upcoming general elections. He said numerous jobs are being created for young innovators and investment opportunities for global investors with the advent of the AI industry and mentioned the National Quantum Mission, India AI Mission and Semiconductor Mission.

