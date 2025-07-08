India, UAE strengthen naval ties amid growing strategic convergence in Indian Ocean

New Delhi: In a significant boost to maritime diplomacy, Maj Gen Humaid Mohammed Abdullah Alremeithi, Commander of the United Arab Emirates Naval Forces (UAEN), is on an official visit to India from July 7 to 9, aimed at enhancing bilateral naval cooperation and strategic engagement in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The visit, which underscores the growing defence partnership between the two nations, began with Maj Gen Alremeithi paying homage at the National War Memorial in Delhi on July 8, where he laid a wreath in honour of Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour followed at South Block, marking the formal beginning of high-level engagements. The UAE Navy Chief held detailed talks with Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), focusing on deepening operational synergy, structured training exchanges, and capacity building.

He also met General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, to discuss broader regional security dynamics and joint maritime initiatives. This visit reflects the increasing alignment between India and the UAE on maritime security, counter-piracy operations, and upholding a rules-based order in the Indian Ocean Region.

Both nations have stepped up naval cooperation in recent years, including bilateral exercises, port calls, and information-sharing mechanisms. As the UAE seeks to diversify its defence partnerships and India emerges as a net security provider in the IOR, the naval collaboration between the two sides is gaining strategic depth.

The Indian Navy's increasing engagement with Gulf nations also complements India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, aimed at ensuring regional stability and maritime goodwill.

The visit of Maj Gen Humaid Mohammed Abdullah Alremeithi marks a key milestone in India-UAE Naval relations, aimed at deepening cooperation and promoting shared interests in the Indian Ocean Region.

The growing defence ties between India and UAE are set to play a vital role in shaping the security architecture of the Indian Ocean region.



