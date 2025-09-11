India, US natural partners: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called the United States a “close friend" and a “natural partner" of India, adding that work was in progress to conclude the trade discussions between the two countries at the earliest.

Resharing US President Donald Trump’s social media post, wherein the latter had signalled a thaw in the bilateral chill between India and the US, Modi said he was confident that the trade negotiations would pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. “India and the US are close friends and natural partners," Modi mentioned.

“I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest," he said. “I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," he added.

Later, Trump too, reshared PM Modi’s post. In a late-night (India time) post on his Truth Social, Trump had mentioned he feels “certain” that there will be “no difficulty” for the two countries to come to a “successful conclusion” in trade talks.

Trump also mentioned that he looks forward to speaking with his “very good friend” Modi in the coming weeks. In the post, Trump mentioned he was “pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations.”

“I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” he wrote. This comes even as Trump has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.