India, US pledge to expand defence ties

New Delhi: India and the United States on Saturday discussed ways to elevate their security ties against the backdrop of China's growing assertiveness, with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin saying the defence partnership with India is a priority of the Biden-Harris administration.

Top defence officials from India and the United States have pledged to expand their military engagement, underscoring the strengthening defence ties between two countries concerned over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Austin and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met in New Delhi and agreed to deepen defence cooperation, intelligence sharing and logistics.

"India is an increasingly important partner in rapidly shifting international dynamics. I reaffirm our commitment to a comprehensive forward-looking defence partnership with India as a central pillar of our approach to the Indo-Pacific region," Austin said.

Austin is making the first visit to India by a top member of President Joe Biden's administration.

His visit follows a meeting last week between leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, which together make up the four Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad.



The Quad is seen as a counterweight to China, which critics say is flexing its military muscle in the South China Sea, East China Sea, Taiwan Strait and along its northern border with India.

Singh said the talks were focused on expanding military-to-military engagement. "We are determined to realize the full potential of comprehensive global strategic partnership," he said.

Austin arrived in New Delhi on Friday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Modi "outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties."

Before the talks on Saturday, Austin visited the National War Memorial and was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.

The timing of Austin's visit, which follows talks between high-ranking US and Chinese officials in Alaska amid a bitter exchange of words, signals the importance Biden places on New Delhi as a security ally.