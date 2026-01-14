India was ready for ground offensive

New Delhi: Amid the tensions between India and Pakistan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday shared new details on Operation Sindoor, which indicate at India's preparedness for a possible escalation.

Speaking at an event, the Army Chief shared that India had done "major mobilisation" and was ready for a "ground offensive" had the conflict between India and Pakistan escalated.

The Army Chief's remarks have come days after several drones were spotted along the Line of Control in Kashmir. While Gen Dwivedi did not share more details, he stated that the situation in the Union Territory remains "sensitive but firmly under control". Addressing the annual press conference further stated that Operation Sindoor, which began in May 2025, is still underway.

"As far as our eyes and ears are concerned, since Operation Sindoor is underway, they will remain fully alert. Under this, we have already put in place whatever actions are required from our side," the Army chief said in response to the question regarding terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.