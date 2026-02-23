Indian Air Force Halts Tejas Fleet After Recent Crash

The Indian Air Force has temporarily suspended operations of its single-seat HAL Tejas fighter jets following a crash earlier this month. The incident occurred at an operational air base when the indigenous aircraft was landing after a routine training sortie.

Preliminary findings indicate a possible technical malfunction involving onboard systems. The aircraft sustained heavy structural damage and may be written off. However, the pilot ejected safely and escaped without major injuries.

After the accident, the Air Force grounded nearly 30 Tejas jets to carry out thorough technical inspections and investigations.

This is the third Tejas crash since its induction. The first occurred near Jaisalmer in March 2024, where the pilot survived. The second took place during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025, resulting in the pilot’s death. The inquiry into that crash is still ongoing.

The recent incident also comes at a time when deliveries of the upgraded Mk1A variant are facing delays, despite substantial orders placed by the Air Force. An official statement on the latest crash is still awaited.