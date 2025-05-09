  • Menu
Indian Army Repels Drone Attacks from Pakistan During Major Border Clash | Operation Sindoor

Highlights

On May 8–9, 2025, Pakistan launched drone attacks and violated the ceasefire at the LoC. The Indian Army responded swiftly under Operation Sindoor, repelling attacks and securing the border.


On the night of May 8–9, 2025, the Pakistan Army attacked India by using drones and heavy weapons along the Western Border. At the same time, they broke the ceasefire agreement many times at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per official reports, the Indian Army reacted quickly and with full force. The drone attacks were intercepted, and a strong reply was given to the ceasefire violations.

Army officers said no important areas were harmed and no major damage was registered on the Indian side. Defense systems were used quickly, and India responded with counterattacks.

Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) took to X to share the details.



