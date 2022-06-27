Indian economy may touch $30 trillion in next 30 yrs: Goyal

Tiruppur: India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and it is expected to reach USD 30 trillion in the coming 30 years, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said here on Sunday.

If India grows at 8 per cent every year on a compounded annual growth basis, the economy will double in about nine years, he said.

The country's economy at present stood at about USD 3.2 trillion and in nine years from now, he said, it will be about USD 6.5 trillion.