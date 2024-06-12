Indian healthcare known for excellence: Nadda

New Delhi: India’s healthcare sector is globally known for its excellence, affordability, and advanced infrastructure, said JP Nadda, who on Tuesday took charge as the new Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

The minister, in a post on X, said that the health sector was the “backbone of the country” and the ministry “plays a crucial role in the nation's progress”. In addition to promoting “public health”, the health sector “also stands as a strong force in addressing and overcoming health challenges,” said Union Minister.

