Live
- 10 vacancies in RS after members get elected to Lok Sabha
- Three ministerial positions for the joint East Godavari
- Oath-taking venue wears festive look
- Chandrababu Naidu Swearing-in ceremony Live Updates
- Amaravati the only Capital
- Plea To Cancel NEET UG Results: SC issues notice to Centre, NTA
- You’re a great leader Sir
- PM for Italy tomorrow to attend G7 summit
- Power panel slaps notices on KCR
- Justice Ghose panel quizzes Kaleshwaram project babus
Just In
Indian healthcare known for excellence: Nadda
Highlights
New Delhi: India’s healthcare sector is globally known for its excellence, affordability, and advanced infrastructure, said JP Nadda, who on Tuesday...
New Delhi: India’s healthcare sector is globally known for its excellence, affordability, and advanced infrastructure, said JP Nadda, who on Tuesday took charge as the new Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.
The minister, in a post on X, said that the health sector was the “backbone of the country” and the ministry “plays a crucial role in the nation's progress”. In addition to promoting “public health”, the health sector “also stands as a strong force in addressing and overcoming health challenges,” said Union Minister.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS