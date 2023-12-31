Indian Navy unveils new design for admirals’ epaulettes

New Delhi : Indian Navy unveiled a new design for Admirals’ epaulettes on Friday, drawing inspiration from the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With the feeling of taking pride in one’s heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Indian Navy is now going to name its ranks in line with Indian traditions.

The unveiling of the epaulettes, a shoulder piece worn to show the rank of an officer, came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement on it earlier this month.

In his address at the Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra on December 4, Modi expressed happiness that the epaulettes donned by the Naval officers will now highlight the heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“As we usher in the new year #2024, Indian Navy proudly unveils the new design of Admirals’ Epaulettes,” the Navy said on X.

“Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Navy Day 2023 at Sindhudurg -- the new design is drawn from the Naval Ensign and inspired by Rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and is a true reflection of our rich maritime heritage,” it added. The royal seal of the Maratha ruler has been brought in the new epaulettes which has been replaced in place of the ‘Nelson Ring’ of the British Raj.

“The new design is octagonal. It symbolises the eight directions, which reflects the all-round long-term vision of the Army. It has a sword which shows the Navy’s objective of winning wars through dominance and overcoming every challenge. There is also a telescope which symbolises vision, foresight and keeping an eye on the weather in the changing world.”