India Post releases commemorative stamps for Mahakumbh-2025

Mahakumbhnagar: In a significant occasion, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, unveiled commemorative postage stamps dedicated to the historic Mahakumbh-2025. The stamps were launched at Arail Gaht Post Office in Prayagraj on Thursday, as announced by the Department of Posts.

The release comprises a souvenir sheet featuring three elegantly designed stamps, showcasing the cultural and spiritual importance of the Mahakumbh. Alongside the stamps, special covers celebrating sacred bathing days, themed 'Divya, Bhavya and Digital Mahakumbh,' as well as a postcard highlighting 'Prakhyat Prayagraj' were also introduced.

The origins of the Kumbh Mela are deeply rooted in Hindu tradition, particularly linked to the tale of Samudra Manthan, where nectar of immortality is said to have fallen at four sacred sites—Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. The Maha Kumbh, occurring once every 144 years in Prayagraj, holds immense religious, cultural, and historical significance for devotees.

The three stamps draw inspiration from an episode in the Ayodhya Kanda of the Ramayana, depicting Shri Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana's transition into the forest during their exile. Highlights include the Maharshi Bharadwaj Ashram, where the trio is believed to have taken refuge, the act of taking a sacred bath at Triveni Sangam, and the Akshayvat, the immortal Banyan tree where they are said to have rested.

Designed by Sankha Samanta, the stamps illustrate the rich spiritual essence tied to Triveni Tirtha, showcasing the sacred rituals and the revered sites associated with them. The Maharshi Bharadwaj Ashram served as a notable educational centre, and its mention in the Ramayana underlines its significance.

Millions of pilgrims are expected to gather for the Mahakumbh, seeking the transformative experience of a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, believed to cleanse sins and grant Moksha.