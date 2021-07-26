Indian Railways Pays Tribute To APJ Abdul Kalam By Constructing A Bust Of Him From scrap

A glorious 7.8 foot-high bustof former president APJ Abdul Kalam, also known as the 'Missile Man' wasbuilt from scrap andis the new attraction at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur Railway Station. It was placed near platform number six of the railway station, alongside the railway tracks. People traveling from the station to Tumakuru are able to witnessthe installation, which was meticulously crafted from 800 kg of trash by experts from the Yeshwantpur Coaching Depot's mechanical department.

Yesvantpur Coaching Depot in SWR pays the most innovative tribute to the Missile Man and theconstruction is entirely made of discarded materials such as bolts, nuts, wire ropes, soap containers, and damper sections.

Indian Railways released photos of APJ Abdul Kalam's bust on Twitter, which drew the attention of social media users.





The most creative tribute to the Missile Man & former President of India, Dr.A.P.J.Abdul Kalam by Yesvantpur Coaching Depot in SWR.



The 7.8 ft high & 800 kg heavy structure is fabricated entirely of scrap materials like Bolts,Nuts,Wire Ropes,Soap Containers & Damper pieces. pic.twitter.com/q0NoGQ2GVY — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 22, 2021





While explaining about the construction, Vikas Gurwani, Senior Coaching Depot officer, said the mould was utilized as a base. He added that Dr Kalam's bust was welded together using nuts, bolts, metallic rope, and Damperasmetallicobjects are used in coach suspensionfrom Mysuru Workshop and our coaching depot.



Initially, aclay structurewas created, andfollowed by the creation of a Plastic of Paris mould. He also mentioned that as APJ Abdul Kalam was known as the 'Missile Man of India,' he is the major inspiration for all the engineers.

Meanwhile, in the past, themonument of Swami Vivekananda and the 'Make in India' lion was previously created from metal waste by the South Western Railway's Yeshwantpur coaching depot staff. The team's major responsibility, according to Gurbani, is to coach upkeep. As per him, the Yeshwantpur Coaching Depot maintains roughly 200 instructors.