Indian students run for cover in war-torn Ukraine

New Delhi: Amid firing and explosions in war-ravaged Ukraine's border city Kharkiv, around 15,000 Indian students are saving their life by cowering in bunkers where shortage of food and money is adding to their woes.

An Indian student stranded there shared a video which shows around 40-50 students taking shelter in bunkers.

As per information received, the place in which students are stuck has been rocked by 20 bomb explosions in the past 30 minutes.

Around 800 Indian students reside in the hostels in Kharkiv.

The Indian students heaved a sigh of relief on Friday evening when Indian embassy initiated efforts to bring back the stranded nationals home.

Air India is operating direct flights to Romania and Hungary to evacuate the stranded nationals.

The air carrier will bring back 470 students from Romania (Bucharest) to Mumbai.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will receive the students who will fly back to the airport in Delhi from Ukraine.

A flight from Romania will bring back students from Romania's Bucharest to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 4 p.m., where they will be received by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.