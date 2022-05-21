India's 1st underwater road cum Rail Tunnels across Bramaputra in Assam

The Road as well as Railway Ministries along with the Border Road Organization (BRO) have made a decision to construct the Nation's 1st underwater road cum rail tunnels across the mighty Brahmaputra in Assam at an estimated cost of about Rs. 7000 crore.



There are plans for the construction of the three parallel tunnels one for road traffic and another for rail traffic and one for the emergency purposes. Using the Jamurihat Silghat network, the strategic multi-modal transportation system plans to integrate the rail as well as highway networks towards the North Assam. Tawang and the Rest of Arunachal Pradesh, the report added

A company under the Road Transport Ministry, National Highways and infrastructure Development Corporation Limited had previously proposed twin tunnels for vehicles and estimated an expenditure of Rs. 12800 crore.

The tunnel would take off from about 9 km upstream of the existing Kaliabhomora (Tezpur) road bridge and it would connect Jakhiabandha railway station on the south bank and Dhaliabil Railway station on the northern bank of Brahmaputra.

Key Details of Under-River Road-Rail

Location : Pachigaon (jamugurihat) and Kaliabor Tea Estate(Silghat)

No. of tunnels :3

Length : Approximately around 9.8 km

Estimated cost : Rs. 7000 crore

The underwater tunnel project would benefit the nation strategically by reducing travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradhesh

Existing Bridges Across the River

Naranarayan Setu Jogighopa(Rail-cum-road_

Saraighat Bridge, Guwahati(Rail-cum-Road)

Kolia Bhomora Setu, Tezpur (Road)

Bogibeel Bridge (Rail-cum-road)

Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Dhola Sadiya (Road)

The three tunnels would be built using the tunnel boring machines and it may take around 2 to 2.5 years in order to complete upon the commencement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed both Road and Railways Ministries to plan and work together to lay both road and rail tunnels together, so that, there is cost saving.