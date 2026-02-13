India's AI to be inclusive by design, sovereign by capability

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said India's Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be inclusive by design, interoperable by architecture and sovereign by capability.

The minister made the comments at the inaugural session of Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 here. The two-day conclave will bring together senior policymakers from the Centre and the states, researchers, academic institutions and industry leaders to deliberate on AI's strategic role in transforming India's education ecosystem, with a focus on innovation, scalable adoption and national capacity building.

"India's AI will be inclusive by design, interoperable by architecture and sovereign by capability. We have to embed AI in education to empower our students and support our teachers.

"I call upon all the stakeholders to build scalable, responsible, ethical, inclusive and India-centric sovereign AI models for transforming our education and realising the goal of Viksit Bharat," Pradhan said.