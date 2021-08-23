India's First Smog Tower Unveiled In Delhi By Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, unveiled India's first smog tower at Connaught Place on Monday, that will filter pollutants in the air within a one-kilometer radius.



According to reports, it will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second within a radius of around 1 km.

The pollution tower, which was built on the Supreme Court's orders, is 20 metres tall and cost Rs 20 crore.



At the inauguration of the smog tower on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Kejriwal stated it was built with "American technology" and that it will absorb smog from the topmost, purify it, and will discharge pure air from the bottom.

this on a trial basis, and teams from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will be watching to see how beneficial it would be for the air as well as the city. He continued that if it proves to be a success, more of these towers will be built all across Delhi. They are optimistic that it will produce the required outcomes because it was built under the competent supervision of scientists from IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi. Kejriwal explained that it is one of the Delhi government 's many efforts to enhance the city's air quality. They are

The effectiveness of the tower will be investigated for the next two years, according to senior DPCC officials, with preliminary data expected to be released within the next month. While an other pollution tower will be built in Anand Vihar. The Central Pollution Control Board is building this, and it is expected to open on August 31.

Meanwhile, a control room has been set up at the location to keep an eye on the pollution tower's operations.

