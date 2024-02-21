Live
- YSRCP will not get even Oppn status, predicts Lokesh
- One more aspirant seeks TDP ticket for Chittoor LS
- DCA stops illegal manufacturing of drugs at Aspen Biopharma
- BJP govt accused of ruining institutions, democracy
- AP Inter Board makes arrangements for Intermediate exams, to release hall tickets today
- LS Polls: Mahabubnagar: Palpable tension among aspirants
- Pharmacovigilance centre holds seminar: Bid to spread awareness on enhancing patients’ safety
- Mangalagiri MLA Alla returns to YSRCP
- A host of activities take centre stage in harbour phase of MILAN-2024
- Jana Sena has strong idealogy of social justice and fights for people, says Reddy Appalanaidu
Just In
India's longest transportation tunnel opens in Jammu
Highlights
Srinagar: The longest transportation tunnel of the country on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) was opened by Prime Minister Narendra...
Srinagar: The longest transportation tunnel of the country on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he flagged off the first electrified trains of the Kashmir valley.
"Prime Minister Modi was present in Jammu and he virtually flagged off two electrified trains simultaneously -- one from Srinagar to Sangaldan in the down direction and the other from Sangaldan to Srinagar in the up direction," a railway official said.
He added that the prime minister also inaugurated the 48.1-km-long Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section. "This longest tunnel, which is 12.77-km long and known as T-50, falls between the Khari-Sumber section," the official said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS