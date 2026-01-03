‘Gandhi Talks’ set for theatrical release on Jan 30

Zee Studios has officially announced the theatrical release date of its ambitious and unconventional film Gandhi Talks, which is set to arrive in cinemas on January 30, 2026. Conceived as a rare silent film in contemporary Indian cinema, the project marks a bold creative departure, relying entirely on silence, performance, and music to convey its narrative.

At a time when mainstream cinema is driven by spectacle and sound, Gandhi Talks chooses minimalism and emotional restraint as its storytelling tools. The film features a distinguished ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav, all of whom have embraced a dialogue-free format that places complete emphasis on expression and physical performance.

For Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy, the film represents another step in their commitment to challenging, craft-oriented cinema. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav add further emotional depth through nuanced, vulnerability-driven performances that unfold without spoken words.

Music legend A.R. Rahman plays a pivotal role in the film, with his score serving as the emotional backbone of the narrative. In the absence of dialogue, Rahman’s music becomes the film’s voice, guiding audiences through its emotional rhythms and elevating it to a cinematic experience aimed at global and festival audiences.

Directed by Kishore Belekar, Gandhi Talks is backed by Zee Studios, reaffirming the banner’s focus on supporting path-breaking and artistically ambitious projects. The film is positioned as a unique theatrical experience that communicates powerfully through silence when it releases on January 30, 2026.