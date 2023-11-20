India's stature grew under Modi: Rajnath

Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India's international stature has grown after Narendra Modi became prime minister and attacked the Congress government in Rajasthanover exam paper leaks and law-and-order situation.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Shahpura ahead of the November 25 Assembly polls, he said India is no longer weak and the world listens carefully to what it says.

Singh claimed that at the time of the Russia-Ukraine war, Modi called the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the US to get the war halted for four to five hours and the Indian students stuck there were evacuated.