Road Safety Week
Sam Altman's visit to OpenAI fuels rumours of a comeback
Blues silenced
BRS, Cong leaders clash over hidden cash in Peerzadiguda
Congress campaign vehicles damaged
Microsoft is interested in joining OpenAI board if Sam Altman returns as CEO
BRS govt worsened people's problems: Sridhar Babu
Hyderabad: Two held with Rs 97.3 lakh cash
Hyderabad: Independent candidate in Nizamabad Urban ends life over online 'sextortion'
Andela advocates for women's empowerment
India's stature grew under Modi: Rajnath
Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India's international stature has grown after Narendra Modi became prime minister and attacked the Congress government in Rajasthanover exam paper leaks and law-and-order situation.
Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Shahpura ahead of the November 25 Assembly polls, he said India is no longer weak and the world listens carefully to what it says.
Singh claimed that at the time of the Russia-Ukraine war, Modi called the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the US to get the war halted for four to five hours and the Indian students stuck there were evacuated.
