India's youngest Mayor Arya Rajendran weds Kerala's youngest MLA

The Youngest Mayor of the country, Arya Rajendran on Sunday married the youngest legislator of the state and young CPI-M leader, Sachin Dev in a simple function at the AKG Centre hall here.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan attended the ceremony with his family.

The marriage was a simple function with Sachin Dev garlanding Arya Rajendran with a red garland at 11 a.m. Both Rajendran and Dev had publicly said that they won't receive any gifts and if someone wanted to donate, they could do so in the Chief Minister's relief fund or in some orphanages of the state. The marriage lacked pomp and show and was held as a small function.

However, almost all the senior CPI-M leaders of the state, including Chief Minister and the CPI-M state secretary, M.V. Govindan attended the marriage with their families.

A battery of state ministers, MLAs, opposition party leaders and Thiruvananthapuram corporation councillors also attended the wedding.

The marriage engagement was also held at AKG Centre hall on March 6. Sachin Dev was the state secretary of Students Federation of India (SFI) and the youngest legislator of Kerala hailing from Balussery in Kozhikode district. Arya Rajendran became the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation at the age of 21, thus becoming the youngest Mayor of the country.

Both Arya Rajendran and Sachin Dev had worked together in SFI and Balasangom, the children's organisation of the CPI-M, and were friends.