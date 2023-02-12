Indigenous aircraft ALH to participate in Aero India

New Delhi: The indigenous aircraft, ALH Mk III, and Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P-8I would participate in the fly past and static display, respectively, during the upcoming Aero India event.

The Biennial event of Aero India 2023 is scheduled to be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru from February 13-17.

The event offers a platform for the industry to showcase their latest equipment, helicopters and aircraft.

It also provides an opportunity for defence personnel to interact with OEM representatives and gain first-hand experience on the products which are envisaged for future induction into the Armed Forces.