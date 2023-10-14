Indigenous communities in NE must be united to achieve their goal : Meghalaya CM

Agartala: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday said that all tribal and indigenous communities in the northeast must be united and raise their voice jointly to protect the life, culture, language and traditions of the people of the region.

Addressing a mega rally in Tripura in the Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) headquarters at Khumulwng in western Tripura, the Meghalaya CM said if anybody tries to damage the life, culture, language and traditions of the indigenous people "we would fight jointly".

"We have to protect the future of our youths. We would not remain silent against any deprivation to the tribals and indigenous people," Sangma said adding "we have to be confident that one day our dream would be fulfilled".

Saying that "we are not against any community or any individuals", he said that leaders from the northeast for many years time to time raised various demands of the tribals and indigenous people of the region in different ways but still there are many things to achieve.

The mammoth rally was organised by the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), which is now governing the TTAADC, in support of its demand for a 'Greater Tipraland State' or a separate state status for the tribals under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution.

The TMP in support of its demands on September 30 observed a 12-hour shutdown in the areas under the TTAADC, which has a jurisdiction on over two-thirds of Tripura's 10,491 sq km area and is home to over 12,16,000 people, of which around 84 per cent are tribals.

Addressing the rally, the Meghalaya Chief Minister said that there are similarities of life, culture, language and traditions among the tribal communities of the region, and "that is why, we should remain united and live together and we would take your issues to the Parliament".

Sangma, who is also the chief of the National People's Party (NPP), attended the rally along with four MLAs of Meghalaya.

The NPP is heading the six-party coalition Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in the hill state.

Meanwhile, TMP supremo and former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman while addressing the rally said that they would not compromise to achieve their demands.

"We would continue to fight for achieving the democratic rights of 15 lakh tribals in Tripura... they (tribals) are deprived... and tribal dominated areas remain backward," he said, criticising the national media for not adequately covering the issues of Manipur and other northeastern states.

Announcing a bigger agitation after the festive season, Deb Barman urged all communities of tribals to come together to raise the tribal issues unitedly.

Highlighting the 'Greater Tipraland State' demand, the TMP secured 13 seats in the 60-member state Assembly, and became the second single-largest party after the ruling BJP in the Assembly polls held in February to get the main opposition party status.