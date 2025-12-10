Apple Opens New Noida Store at DLF Mall of India Tomorrow

Apple fans in Delhi-NCR have a big reason to celebrate as the company is all set to throw open the doors of its newest retail store at Noida’s DLF Mall of India on December 11, 2025. This outlet becomes Apple’s fifth brick-and-mortar store in India and the second in the NCR region after its Saket store in New Delhi. For shoppers who enjoy exploring the latest iPhones, MacBooks, or simply love the clean, modern ambience of Apple’s retail design, Noida is about to offer the full experience.

A Premium New Address for Apple in NCR

According to sublease documents reviewed by CRE Matrix and cited by Hindustan Times, Apple has taken up a prime 8,240-square-foot space on the ground floor of DLF Mall of India. The store combines six adjacent units into a single, seamless layout that mirrors Apple’s signature minimalist design philosophy.

The lease agreement spans 11 years, with Apple enjoying a rent-free first year. From the second year onward, the rent will be ₹263.15 per sq ft—adding up to roughly ₹45.3 lakh a month, or about ₹5.4 crore annually. Over the entire lease period, Apple is expected to spend nearly ₹65 crore, with a 15% rent escalation scheduled every three years. Paperwork for the deal was finalised on February 25, 2025, setting the stage for what is likely to become one of NCR’s busiest premium tech destinations.

This launch adds another milestone to Apple’s expanding retail footprint in India, following successful store openings in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru. The new Noida store strengthens Apple’s direct presence in one of its fastest-growing global markets.

More Convenience and Better Access for NCR Customers

For millions of users across Delhi-NCR, the new store means easier access to Apple products, customer support, and guided experiences—all under one roof. Whether visitors want to explore the latest iPhone 17 lineup, try out the M5-powered iPad Pro, or test the newest 14-inch MacBook Pro, the Noida store will offer a hands-on environment backed by Apple Specialists. These experts will provide personalised assistance, product demos, and setup support—perfect for both longtime Apple users and first-time buyers.

Design Inspired by India, and Free Creative Sessions

Ahead of opening day, Apple unveiled the store’s vibrant barricade design featuring a peacock-inspired artwork. The colourful motif, symbolising pride and creativity, reflects India’s national bird and what Apple describes as the “modern Indian spirit.” Similar artistic themes have been seen at Apple’s retail locations in Bengaluru and Pune.

Like other flagship Apple stores worldwide, “Today at Apple” sessions will be a key part of the Noida store’s offerings. Visitors can participate in free workshops covering photography, music, art, and coding—hands-on sessions meant to help people explore their creativity through Apple devices.

To mark the opening, Apple has also released a set of Noida-inspired wallpapers and a city-themed playlist on Apple Music, giving fans a digital keepsake to celebrate the launch.

As Apple’s glass doors open tomorrow, the new Noida store stands as yet another sign of the company’s deepening investment in India—and a fresh treat for tech enthusiasts across the capital region.