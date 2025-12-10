Milann Fertility Hospital Helps Couple Reclaim Intimacy After Six Years of Struggle

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old man had been married for six years, but the marriage remained non-consummated due to erectile dysfunction (ED). His wife, who was healthy and emotionally supportive, longed for a happy fulfilling relationship but grew increasingly distressed over the situation. As time passed, the emotional distance between them increased, and the couple even considered separation.

At this turning point, the husband decided to take his health seriously and visited Milann Fertility Center, Bengaluru. He consulted Dr. Praveen B. Joshi, Chief Uro-Andrologist and Urological Surgeon of Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru. After a thorough evaluation, he was diagnosed with vascular erectile dysfunction, which is a form of erectile dysfunction (ED) caused by poor blood flow to the penis due to damaged or narrowed blood vessels. Although he was also mildly hypotensive which is low blood pressure, but the primary cause was identified as his long-term smoking habit of nearly 15 years.

The patient underwent comprehensive hormonal testing and a penile Doppler evaluation. This is a specialized ultrasound that checks blood flow in penile arteries and veins. As part of this, he received an intracavernosal injection, where a vasoactive drug was directly injected into the erectile tissue to stimulate an erection. The test served both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, showing a brief initial response. However, medications including phosphodiesterase inhibitors (like sildenafil or tadalafil, which enhance blood flow) failed to produce satisfactory results.

With limited improvement from medical management, Dr. Praveen B. Joshi, recommended penile prosthesis surgery, specifically, a three-piece inflatable implant designed to mimic natural erectile function. The minimally invasive surgery was performed successfully, and the patient’s post-operative recovery was smooth. He recovered physically within two weeks and, over the next two and a half months, became comfortable using the device.

The outcome was life-changing; after six years of struggle, the couple was finally able to consummate their marriage. Today, they share a healthy and happy relationship.

Dr. Praveen B. Joshi, Chief Uro-Andrologist and Urological Surgeon of Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru, emphasizes, “Today advancement in science has cured almost all diseases. Similarly, Erectile dysfunction is a treatable condition. With proper timely diagnosis, and the right approach, couples can regain intimacy and rebuild their relationships. This case also highlights how chronic smoking can severely damage vascular health, leading to erectile dysfunction that may not respond to medication.”

The Patient shared, “I’m extremely thankful to Dr. Praveen, who didn't let us lose hope. We believed him, and his treatment. And today, we are both happy with each other and our relationship has strengthened from before.”

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, irregular eating habits, lack of sleep, stress, and peer pressure often lead individuals toward smoking or alcohol. It’s crucial to prioritize regular health check-ups, exercise, and mindful living to prevent lifestyle-related conditions such as erectile dysfunction.