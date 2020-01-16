Indigo Flight Diverted To Mumbai After Full Emergency Is Declared

An Indigo flight which had taken off from Puneand was headed to Jaipur was divertedfollowing a technical snag which developed mid-air, according to latest media reports. A full Emergency was reportedly declared, and the flight was diverted to Mumbai.

It was also reported that Indigo 320 aircraft incidents have been facing engine glitches for some time. The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is said to have had flagged this issue on several occasions in the recent past.

A detailed statement from the airline is awaited on this incident.This is a breaking story and will be updated.