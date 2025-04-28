Individual views not party’s position on Pahalgam attack, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that comments made by various Congress leaders on the terror attack in Pahalgam do not reflect the party’s official position.

He clarified that only the Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution and statements made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi represent the party’s view.

“What individual Congress leaders are saying is their personal view. The Congress party’s view is reflected in the CWC resolution and the statements by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi,” Ramesh posted on X.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, Ramesh said, “There have been security lapses and intelligence failures. However, we need unity, solidarity, collective will, and continuous communication between the Government and the Opposition. We must stand united."

He further appealed to party leaders to refrain from making independent statements at this critical time, stressing, "There is no need for other leaders to speak now."

Addressing the controversy over remarks by some senior Congress leaders, Ramesh said, “Some Congress leaders who have held important positions in the past have expressed personal views. The Congress Party completely dissociates itself from these statements. At this most sensitive time, only the CWC resolution and the views expressed by the Congress President and the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition should be taken as the party’s position."

Ramesh said that the CWC had met on April 24 and passed a resolution condemning the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Subsequently, on April 25, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi articulated the party’s views during an all-party meeting.

He stressed: "There should be absolutely no doubt that only the CWC resolution, the statements by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and the authorised AICC office-bearers represent the official position of the Indian National Congress."

The CWC had demanded a probe into the intelligence failure behind the Pahalgam terror attack and said that Hindus were deliberately targeted to inflame passions in the country. It had also said that the brutal attack was masterminded by Pakistan.