Infant kidnapped from blind mother near Ram Temple

Ayodhya: A visually impaired mother has lodged a police complaint alleging that her one-and-a-half-year-old son was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday. The incident occurred as the city was celebrating its 77th Foundation Day.

Jayanti Mallick, the mother, said the child was taken while they were sleeping outside the Ram Temple, where she has been living for the past five years and survives on alms.

“Around midnight , a man came and started playing with my son. He offered him chocolate and juice. The baby warmed up to him quickly. The man even gave his mobile phone to my son, who began playing a video game. After some time, the man picked up my son and walked away with him. My child didn’t even cry,” she told reporters.

She added, “There was silence a few minutes later and I realised my child had been taken. I started screaming for help, but due to my blindness, I couldn’t follow them. I banged on the door of a nearby juice shop, and local people came out to help me. It happened around 2 am.”

The locals helped her reach the police station to file an FIR.

“My son must be crying and searching for me. Please bring him back. The police have assured me of all support,” said the inconsolable mother.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage, which showed a man leaving the area with the child on a motorcycle. Officers have begun questioning other beggars in the area in a bid to trace the suspect and recover the child.