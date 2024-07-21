Live
Just In
Infiltration attempt of Bangladeshi nationals foiled by police: Assam CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state police have averted an attempt of at least five Bangladeshi nationals from entering India.
The incident happened on July 18 at 3 a.m. However, the Chief Minister did not specify the exact location through which the Bangladeshi nationals tried to enter the country.
Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, “5 Bangladeshi nationals were detected at the international border when they tried to enter Assam at 3 a.m. on 18th July. However, Assam Police acted swiftly and pushed them back immediately.”
Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister had requested the central government to evacuate the stranded students of the state in Bangladesh as the neighbouring country has been witnessing unrest for the last several days.
According to an official, at least 400 students and tourists were rescued from Bangladesh using the Dawki border located at Meghalaya.
Notably, many students from Assam study in medical colleges in Bangladesh and the Assam government was concerned about their safety.