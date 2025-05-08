Mother’s Day 2025: Tech Gifts as Cool as Mom

Thinking about flowers, chocolates and brunch for your mother this Mother’s Day? The cool moms of today deserve all that – and a little more. Whether she’s a boss-lady who is acing corporate hours or someone who keeps the home a calm and cosy space while juggling multiple hobbies, every mother deserves a gift that suits her lifestyle. This Mother’s Day, explore a curated list of smart, stylish tech gifts from brands like Lyne Originals, U&i, URBAN, Inbase and JUST CORSECA—designed to suit every kind of supermom.

Lyne Originals

For moms who are always on the move and love to stay stylish, Lyne Originals offers next gen audio accessories that enhance everyday listening. Whether she’s working, relaxing at home, or travelling – Lyne is the perfect audio companion.





Lyne Originals’ CoolPods 3 Pro TWS

With 40 hours of backup, Type-C fast charging, and Quad Silicon Mic, this TWS is perfect for moms who never want to miss a beat. It features both Active and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ANC & ENC) for clear sound and HD call quality. The 12mm speaker and vibrant colours make it a smart choice for music-loving multitaskers.

Price: INR 1049 - Available across India via leading mobile accessory outlets

U&i

This Mother’s Day, show your love with a thoughtful tech gift from U&i. Whether it’s for her favorite music, video calls or keeping her devices charged on the go, U&i’s stylish and functional gadgets make every moment special. Make her smile with a gift she’ll truly use and enjoy!





U&i’s Classy Series Powerbank (UiPB-3726)

If supermoms never run out of energy, why should their devices? This 10000mAH powerbank comes with quad output options, in-built Type-C and Lightning cables, and 33W fast output. It’s a compact, travel-friendly solution for busy days.

Price: INR 1149 - Available across India via leading mobile accessory outlets

JUST CORSECA

The premium brand in audio innovation and smart accessories, JUST CORSECA, offers products that are both functional and stylish for everyday convenience. Explore their thoughtful picks that make practical yet memorable gifts for moms who love their gadgets.





JUST CORSECA’s SOLITUDE RGB Laptop Cooling Stand

Blending durability, ergonomic design, and vibrant RGB lighting, JUST CORSECA’s SOLITUDE RGB Laptop Cooling Stand is perfect for moms who work, watch, or create on their laptops. Its efficient cooling system prevents overheating for smooth performance, while the built-in MagSafe phone holder adds multitasking ease—making it a stylish and thoughtful tech gift she’ll truly appreciate.

Price: INR 3399

Buying Link: JUST CORSECA SOLITUDE RGB Laptop Cooling Stand

JUST CORSECA’s SUPER COOL Portable Neck Fan





Designed with advanced semiconductor cooling technology, this sleek, hands-free fan delivers instant relief on hot days—whether you Mom is commuting, working, or on a walk. It’s a practical, stylish gift that brings refreshing comfort wherever she goes, showing her you care in the coolest way.

Price: INR 2299

Buying Link: JUST CORSECA SUPER COOL Portable Neck Fan

URBAN

Blending fashion with functionality, URBAN creates smart wearables that upgrade everyday style. Quality has been the core of the brand ethos for over a decade and the brand reflects the perfection every mother embodies.





URBAN Onyx Smarwatch

A timeless gift for the elegant moms, this smartwatch is designed for those who love to stand out with their sophisticated style. With a premium gold metallic body and a complimentary black strap, it offers smart features like AI voice assistant, advanced health sensor for BP, sleep health and SpO2, and a dedicated sports mode, making it a perfect fashion and fitness companion. Available in three colours, it is the perfect fashion-meets-fitness accessory.

Price: INR 3799

Buying Link: URBAN Onyx Smartwatch

Inbase

Inbase MagVolt 3 Powerbank





The Inbase MagVolt 3 10000mAh Magsafe Power Bank is an excellent Mother's Day gift, blending style, convenience, and modern technology. With 15W wireless and 22.5W wired fast charging, it ensures Mom's devices stay powered throughout her busy day. Its compact design, strong magnetic adhesion, and built-in kickstand make it perfect for multitasking, whether she's watching videos or on a call. Show your appreciation with this thoughtful, tech-savvy gift.

Price: INR 2999